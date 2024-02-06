All India Muslim Personal Law Board Objects to UCC as Bill Tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPB) disapproved of the Uniform Civil Code after the UCC Bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand State Assembly during its ongoing four-day session. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Executive Member of AIMPLB voiced his concern questioning the nature of the 'uniform code' if any community is exempted.

"As far as UCC is concerned, we are of the opinion that uniformity cannot be brought in every law and if you exempt any community from this UCC, how can it be called a uniform code?," the AIMPLB member said. "There was no need for any such uniform civil code," he added. He further stated that once the draft is presented before the Assembly, the legal team of AIMPLB will thoroughly examine it, following which they will decide on the course of action.

"After the draft is presented before the Assembly, our legal team study this and then the further course of action will be decided," he said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier today tabled the UCC bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly after which the House was adjourned. The Bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters.

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque alleged the move to implement UCC is an attempt to polarise. "They bring up UCC to polarise, but it is not possible (to implement it)," Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said while speaking to ANI. Meanwhile, the Assam government is preparing to introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

An announcement in this regard was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on February 2 following the approval of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report by the Uttarakhand cabinet. CM Sarma announced that the state government is actively assessing the Uttarakhand UCC report and a decision on the prohibition of polygamy is expected during the upcoming budget session.