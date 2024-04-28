Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 6 Die in Bus-Truck Collision in Unnao, Couple Killed in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli/Unnao: Six persons were killed and several others injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Sunday while a couple died after being hit by a speeding car in Rae Bareli later.

The Unnao-bound bus was coming from Hardoi when a truck slammed it from behind near Jamaluddinpur in Safipur Kotwali police station area. Police sent the injured to the community health centre for treatment while the six bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

In a separate road accident in Rae Bareli today, a couple died after being hit by a car. The man succumbed to his injuries on the spot while his wife was taken to Rae Bareli District Hospital, where she died during treatment.

According to police, the car lost control and rammed into the motorcycle near Paschim village under Bachhrawan police station area of the district. After which, the driver of the car reportedly fled from the spot leaving behind the car.

The deceased have been identified as Horilal, a veterinary doctor and resident of Gulal Kheda in Bachhrawan police station area of Rae Bareli and his wife Pawan Kumari (55).

An officer of Bachhrawan police station said search is on for the car driver. Dr Atul Pandey of the emergency ward of the district hospital, said a 55-year-old woman was brought in a seriously injured condition but she died while her wounds were being dressed.