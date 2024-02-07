Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered by Porn Addict Brother in Kasganj

Kasganj: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a teenager boy, addicted to watching porn, has allegedly raped and murdered his minor sister in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh sending shockwaves across the society and bringing shame to the siblings' relation. Police have arrested the accused in the horrific rape and murder while further investigation into the incident is going on. According to the police, the incident took place on the night of Feb 3.

Police said that the accused was alone at his house with his sister while his mother had gone to a relative's house. Sources said that the accused was watching pornographic videos on his mobile phone when he committed the heinous crime against his own sibling. A police official said that the accused first sexually assaulted his minor sister, who was sleeping next to him and then strangulated her to death fearing repercussions.

Following the horrific rape and murder, the uncle of the victim approached the concerned police station on Sunday Feb 4 and lodged a complaint against his nephew in this regard, added the police official. Following the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the accused youth on the evening of Monday Feb 5. Police said that during the subsequent police interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

He told police that he was addicted to watching pornographic videos on mobile phone and sexually assaulted his sister while his mother was away. Police have recovered the mobile phone from the possession of the accused and also the pornographic video clips in it.