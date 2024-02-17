Uttar Pradesh: Businessman Alleges Rs 51 lakh Fraud by Associate in Kanpur; Probe Ordered

Kanpur: A chemical businessman belonging to a minority community has alleged a business associate of duping him of Rs 51 lakh by calling him to the minister's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The businessman has alleged that the fraudster called the minister to his house, threatened him and pressured him not to ask for money.

The victim has complained to the Minority Commission and Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar and lodged a complaint in this regard. The Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission too has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered an investigation into the allegations. The complainant businessman Harjeet Singh, who lives in Fazalganj police station area, said that he is a chemical businessman by profession.

Singh alleged that business related transactions were conducted with the accused Piyush Singh Chauhan, resident of Kakadev. Singh said that in the month of February 2023, he had transferred Rs 20 lakh to Piyush's account. Besides, Piyush had taken goods worth about Rs 31 lakh from him, Singh claimed. He said that when he asked Piyush for the money, Piyush called him to the house of the Minister of State living in Kakadev.

“There, he threatened me that it would not be right if I put pressure on him for the money or complained about the matter to anyone,” Singh said. He said that the Minister of State was not present on the spot at that time. The businessman later wrote a letter to the Minister of State to bring the matter into his notice.

But the letter did not work as despite being informed, the MoS did not take cognizance of the matter. Singh later lodged a complaint with the Minority Commission. On Friday, he also met Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar and brought the matter into the notice of the police. The Police Commissioner has assured Singh that appropriate action will be taken into the matter as per law.

Sources said the Minority Commission has taken cognizance of the alleged fraud of Rs 51 lakh with the complaint businessman. The UP Minority Commission has ordered an investigation into the matter. The Commission has sought a report into the matter by 19 Feb. Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said that orders for investigation have been given adding further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light during the investigation.