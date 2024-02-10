Dausa Police Bust Fake Cyber Gang; Arrest Six People for Committing Fraud of Rs 58 Crore

Dausa (Rajasthan): The cyber branch of Dausa police on Saturday busted a fake cyber gang and arrested six people for committing a fraud of Rs 58 crore. Sources said the fraudsters trapped people by luring them with the promise of doubling their money by adding them to Telegram groups.

Naresh Meena, the son of Ramsagar Meena, a resident of Bajoli Balunda Tonk, Mahendra Joshi, the son of Ganpat Lal Joshi, a resident of Mahamandir Second Pole, Jhalra Bera Jodhpur, Tushar, the son of Champalal Vaishnav, a resident of Kundi Housing Board Jodhpur, Sanjay, the son of Jugalkishore Verma, Deepak Verma, the son of Navalkishore Verma, Mukesh Patel, the son of Raghunandan, a resident of Thatheron Ki Gali, Choura Rasta, Jaipur, have been arrested.

The gang ran a network in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and foreign countries in Dubai and Cambodia. They committed cyber fraud while living in Vietnam and Thailand. They transacted the defrauded amount through cryptocurrency and USDT hawala.

The Dausa police were alerted when Sanjay Peelwal, the son of Babulal Peelwal, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell for being duped. The victim said in his FIR that he was lured into doubling his money by joining a Telegram group. Later, the accused extorted Rs 26,60,338 from him.

The Cyber police took up the case on priority and started investigating it. Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana formed a team comprising the Cyber Station Police and the Cyber Cell and collected information about the accounts to which the money was transferred from the victim's bank account.

A Cyber Cell team was also sent to Mumbai to nab the accused from where the team detained the account user and some of his associates. They allegedly carried out frauds by faking companies and firms and opening fake bank accounts in their names. During the investigation, they found out that Rs 2 to 3 crore was transacted every day through these accounts.

As many as 32 passbooks of various banks, 32 blank cheques, 35 ATM cards, 17 SIM cards, stamps and seals of 29 fake companies, four laptops, three mobile phone pads, seven iPhones, one POS machine, 17 pen cards, two hard disks, four QR code scanners, five Aadhaar cards, one CCTV, three I-cards, six account diaries, a bundle of forms for opening accounts in various banks and files of nine different fake companies have been recovered.

