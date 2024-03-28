Uttar Pradesh: 3-Yr-Old Girl Killed in House Fire While Roasting Chickpeas in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): A three-year-old girl was charred to death in a fire that broke out in four houses while roasting chickpeas in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Wednesday, police said. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the victim's family.

The incident took place in Faizipur village of Manjhanpur Kotwali area in Kaushambi. A group of children were roasting chickpeas near Dashrath Saroj's house on Wednesday. Suddenly, Saroj's house caught fire due to the flying sparks and the flames spread to the adjoining three houses of Naresh, Rajesh and Rakesh.

On information about fire in four houses, the fire tenders reached the spot and initiated efforts to control the fire. By the time the flames were doused, several items in the four houses were burnt to ashes. The charred body of a three-year-old girl was recovered from Saroj's house. The deceased, Anushka, is Saroj's grand daughter.

SDM Sirathu Mahesh Pratap Srivastava reached the spot along with a team of officials and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

Saroj, a local farmer had brought his daughter Phoolkari home after her husband's death four months ago. Since then, Phoolkari and her daughter, Anushka, were living at Saroj's house here.

SDM Srivastava said fire first broke out in Saroj's house and later spread to three more houses. "A three-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries. She is daughter of Phoolkali, who is house owner Saroj's daughter. Phoolkali has been living here after her husband's death. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be handed over to the family of the deceased within 24 hours," Srivastava said.