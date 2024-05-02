UP Horror: Student Dies of Snake Bite, Superstitious Family Hangs Body in Ganga For 2 Days

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A video showing a dead body hanging in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr surfaced online on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr, where the deceased's family members performed a superstitious ritual by hanging his body in the river in an attempt to remove snakebite poison and bring him back to life.

This solution was suggested to the deceased Mohit Singh's family by locals who had gathered at the spot. However, when he failed to regain consciousness, the family was forced to proceed with his last rites.

Singh hails from Jayarampur Kudaina village of Jahangirabad police station in Bulandshahr. His father, Vijay Singh works with the Income Tax Department in Delhi. Mohit, his youngest child was a student of Bcom. His exam was scheduled on May 4.

After casting his vote on April 26, Mohit had gone out for a brisk walk in the neighbourhood when he was bitten by the snake after which he kept lying there for several hours.

Later, locals found him in that state and informed his family members. They tied a cloth on the infected spot where the snake had bitten him to avoid the poison from spreading throughout the body. However, some superstitious locals suggested that Mohit be taken to an exorcist in the village after which he was rushed to one expert exorcist in the village.

While performing exorcism, the cloth covering his wound was opened following which Mohit's health started deteriorating. Unable to speak, he typed on his mobile and told the exorcist that his throat has become hoarse, and he was unable to speak.

He was then again taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him to be 'brought dead'. Not believing the doctors, Mohit's superstitious family took him to Jahangirabad believing he was alive. There, a tantrik kept performing exorcist activities till 4:30 AM.

After observing no movement in Mohit's body even in the morning, the exorcist pronounced that nothing was left in the body. In yet another superstitious attempt to bring Mohit back to life, a local suggested that if his body was tied to two stones in the Ganga, the poison would leave his body.

The family then took Mohit's body to the ghat located at Avantika Devi at 6:30 PM and tied it to two stones and a rope and left it there. Even after two days passed, there was no movement in the body with the lower part of the body turning blue and infected with large size blisters. When the family finally realised that he was no more, they performed his last rites.

Mohit's uncle Jitendra said that his nephew was very hardworking. He wanted to be famous so that his name made its way to the newspapers, the uncle said. Jahangirabad police station inspector, Ramakant Pachauri said that no complaint has been received yet. "If a complaint is received, action will be taken after investigating the matter," he added.