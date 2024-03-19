Suspected Honour Killing of Young Woman on Hyderabad Outskirts; Case Lodged

A 19-year-old engineering girl student was found dead in Ibrahimpatnam area of Hyderabad outskirts. As there were injured on her dead body, the Police suspect that it was an honor killing, sources said. A case was filed based on the complaint of the victim's brother. She had quarrels with her mother over her love affair, sources said.

Rangareddy (Telangana) : An atrocity took place in Dandumailaram of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Bhargavi, a 19 year old engineering student, died of severe injuries. The Police, who have launched investigation into the incident, suspect that Bhargavi's death was an honor killing, sources said. It is alleged that the young woman was murdered and showed as a suicide.

There has been an uproar among the local villagers, some of whom are accusing the mother of beating the young woman to death, the sources said. A case has been registered on the complaint given by the victim's brother and the police are investigating. There have been quarrels between the family members regarding the young woman's love affair for quite some time.

The body was shifted to Ibrahimpatnam Hospital for post-mortem. The police are making arrangements to hand over the body to the relatives after the completion of the post mortem.

In a similar incident at Pallikaranai in Tamil Nadu, several persons inflicted fatal knife injuries on a young man at a liquor store in February this year. The young man was allegedly killed for marrying a woman belonging to another caste without the permission of her family members. In this case, the police arrested five persons including the woman's brother.

