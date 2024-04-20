Unknown Caller Warns Mumbai Police of 'Major Incident' by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

Mumbai: An unknown person has called the Control Room of Mumbai Police and told the cops that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang would come to Dadar railway station to carry out a “major incident” sending the cops in a tizzy, sources said. The Mumbai Police along with the Railway Police have sounded a high alert mode after the threat call.

An official said that the unknown man called the Mumbai Police control Room late night on Friday. The caller told the cops that a gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang is arriving in Mumbai at 10 am on Saturday and carrying out a big incident. The caller further told the police that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang member is wearing a red shirt adding that he came to know about the development after overhearing a man talking on the phone.

Following the call, the Mumbai Police is not taking chances and has accordingly shared the inputs with the Railway Police about the call and told them to remain alert.

Sources said that the Mumbai Police has received a total of eight hoax calls from unknown persons and two threatening mails in the last four months.

It can be recalled that in February this year, unknown miscreants had made bomb threats to the Traffic Control of Mumbai Police sending the security agencies into a tizzy. The miscreants had threatened the police that bombs had been placed at six locations across Mumbai prompting a high alert.

The bomb threat was received from a number with the ISD code '+92', the country code of Pakistan. The message read that "Hamne Mumbai main 6 jagah pe bomb laga diya hai" (We have planted bombs at six locations in Mumbai).