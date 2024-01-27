Two Muslim Men Give Triple Talaq to Wives Outside Delhi Court; Booked

New Delhi: Two cases of triple talaq have been reported from the North district of Delhi with both the women alleging that their husbands divorced them outside the court premises with police registering cases and launching investigation into the allegations. North District DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said that on January 24, 2024, two cases of triple talaq were registered in the district on the complaint of two women.

In the first case, the woman alleged that she was married to a resident of Batla House in 2019 under the Muslim Marriage Act. The woman, who has PhD in Chemistry, said that she had gone to Tis Hazari Court with her sister for the proceedings in the maintenance and DV Act related case on July 11, 2023, when her husband gave her triple talaq outside the court.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. However, no divorce case has been registered by the complainant's husband, DCP Meena said. In the second case, which also came to light on January 24, 2024, the woman said in the complaint that she was married to a resident of Mohalla Nihariyan under the Muslim Marriage Act 2019 in Mumbai on 18 February 2021.

She said that she was harassed by her in-laws, due to which she had to leave her married life. The woman said she returned to Delhi to her parents and lodged a case against her husband and in-laws at Kamla Market police station. Police registered the case on the complaint of the victim.