Two Elderly Morning Walkers Among Three Killed in Uttarakhand Car Accident

Haldwani: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttarakhand on the occasion of Holi, three people including the driver of a car died while three others were injured after the vehicle mowed down two morning walkers in Haldwani district of Uttarakhand on Monday, March 25, sources said.

According to the police, the the car bearing Delhi registration number went out of control and veered from the road and mowed down two elderly people near Saurabh Hotel on Nainital Road and hit an iron dustbin box of the Municipal Corporation on the roadside.

Besides the two elderly people were mowed down by the driver, the latter himself died in the accident due to the impact of the collision of the car with the roadside dustbin, a police official said.

Three people traveling in the car were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

As soon as the police received the information about the accident, a team reached the spot to launch a rescue operation. The police took all three injured to the hospital even as the bodies of the three people killed in the accident have been sent for post-mortem. The accident is being investigated by the police to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as morning walkers 68-year-old Jagjivan Singh, resident of Subhash Nagar and 60-year-old Puranchand Sharma, resident of Awas Vikas Colony, and 25-year-old Sanyam Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, a resident of Hall, Kathgodam police station area, originally from Delhi, who was driving the car. According to the police, the car was going from Lalkuan towards Kathgodam when the accident happened.