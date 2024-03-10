Rajasthan: Four Killed in Road Accident at Nagaur

A road accident took place in Nagaur, Rajasthan on Sunday. A car overturned and fell on a family, which was standing on the roadside. Four people including a pregnant woman and a child were killed on the spot.

Nagaur (Rajasthan): At-least four persons were killed on Sunday when a car overturned and fell on to a family which was standing on a roadside, police said.

"The mishap occurred when a car overturned and rammed into a family, who was standing on a roadside. The family was waiting for a bus. An eight-months pregnant woman died, along with her two-year-year old son and her husband on the spot. One more woman was killed in the mishap. All the four the bodies of all four have been kept in the mortuary of Degana Hospital," said Degana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Rameshwar Lal Saharan.

He said Chhotu Ram, his wife Suman, their son and Chhotu Ram's sister Rakhudi were on their way to Degana on motorcycle. "Chhotu Ram stopped the bike near Dhani on a roadside, so that the other three family members could board a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Bus. However, during that time, a driver of a car lost control over the vehicle and it overturned and fell on to the four persons," added the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Police said that car's driver fell from the spot. "A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver," the senior police official said.

Following the death of four people, a pall of gloom descended on the Chudiayas village, where the four persons stayed.

