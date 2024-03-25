Punjab Youth Dies in Car Accident in Canada; Parents Devastated Back Home

Amritsar: Twenty-one-year-old Sartaj from Punjab's Tarn Taran district moved to Canada in December last year in search of a job and remove the poverty of his family back home.

But the family received a bolt from the blue after Sartaj died in a tragic road accident while he was traveling to his sister in Canada's Brampton.

Family members of the deceased youth said that young Sartaj was visiting his sister who lives in Canada and suddenly due to bad weather, his car met with a road accident during a severe storm. While Sartaj Singh has died, two of his friends were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The tragic accident has left the family of the youth devastated. Deceased Sartaj's mother said that that she wants to see her son's face one last time. “We should be allowed to go to Canada or else the government should help to bring my son's body to India so that we perform the last rites of our son with their own hands,” she pleaded.

The family said that Sartaj went to Bramton, Canada on December 9 for a better living and get them out of the poverty.

Pertinently, another Indian student died in a tragic road accident after she was run over by a truck while she was cycling back to her apartment in London last week. The deceased has been identified as Cheistha Kochhar, who was doing her PhD at the London School of Economics.

Kochhar, had previously worked with the public policy think-tank NITI Aayog and was pursuing her PhD in Behavioural Science from LSE.