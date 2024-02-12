TN Raj Bhavan Alleges DMK Regime 'Ignored Advice' to Show Due Respect to National Anthem

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

overnor RN Ravi's advice to the Tamil Nadu government to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's customary address to the Assembly was ignored by the DMK regime, the Raj Bhavan alleged on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said that the government chose to ignore the advice of the Governor that led to the latter's refusal to read the customary address in the state assembly on Monday.

TN Raj Bhavan Alleges DMK Regime 'Ignored Advice' to Show Due Respect to National Anthem

Chennai: Governor RN Ravi's advice to the Tamil Nadu government to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's customary address to the Assembly was ignored by the DMK regime, the Raj Bhavan alleged on Monday. Speaker M Appavu launched a tirade in the Assembly against the Governor and called him a 'follower of Nathuram Godse' and hence, the Governor, with due regard to the dignity of his office, left the House, it said.

Explaining the sequence of events that unfolded in the House, an official Raj Bhavan release said the draft Governor's address was received on February 9 and that it had 'numerous passages' with 'misleading claims far from truth.' Ravi returned the file and advised the government to show due respect to the National Anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's address. In this regard, the Governor had written letters to Chief Minister and Speaker in the past as well. The state government however chose to ignore the advice of governor.

"Governor's address should reflect government's achievements, policies and programmes and to inform the House of the causes of its summons and should not be a forum for peddling misleading statements and venting blatantly partisan political views." When the Speaker concluded the address, the Governor stood up for the National Anthem, as scheduled.

"However, the Speaker, instead of following the schedule, launched a tirade against the Governor and called him a follower of Nathuram Godse and more. The Speaker with his unbecoming conduct lowered the dignity of his chair and grace of the House. While the Speaker went on his tirade against the Governor, the Governor with due regard to the dignity of his office and the House, left the House," Raj Bhavan added.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Raj BhavanDMKNational AnthemRN Ravi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.