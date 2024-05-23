ETV Bharat / state

In a tizzy over threat call to kill PM Modi, Chennai Authorities Launch Investigation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Authorities in Chennai are probing a threatening call made to the NIA office, expressing intent to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cyber Crime Police are actively tracing the origin of the call and the SIM cards used, ensuring swift action in response to the alarming threat.

Threat to PM Modi: Chennai Authorities Launch Investigation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A threat call was made to the control room of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) office situated in Purasaivakam, Chennai. According to police sources, an individual communicated the threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi.

Upon receiving the call, officials from the National Intelligence Agency swiftly notified authorities of the Chennai Police, providing them with the phone number from which the threat originated. The Cyber Crime Police in Chennai has launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently working to determine the precise region from which the threatening call was placed and are actively tracing the SIM cards used in the incident.

(More details awaited)

TAGGED:

THREAT CALL TO KILL PM MODINIA RECEIVES CALL TO KILL PM MODITAMIL NADU NIANIA RECEIVES THREAT TO PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.