In a tizzy over threat call to kill PM Modi, Chennai Authorities Launch Investigation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A threat call was made to the control room of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) office situated in Purasaivakam, Chennai. According to police sources, an individual communicated the threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi.

Upon receiving the call, officials from the National Intelligence Agency swiftly notified authorities of the Chennai Police, providing them with the phone number from which the threat originated. The Cyber Crime Police in Chennai has launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently working to determine the precise region from which the threatening call was placed and are actively tracing the SIM cards used in the incident.

(More details awaited)