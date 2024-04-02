Telugu IAS Officer Ravi Kota Assumes Charge as Chief Secretary of Assam

Delhi-Santabommali: Ravi Kota, a 1993 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer Andhra Pradesh, took charge as the 51st Chief Secretary (CS) of Assam state on Sunday March 31.

Kota, who hails from Kotapadu village of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, took over after the retirement of outgoing Chief Secretary Pabankumar Borthakur.

A notification issued by the government in this regard reads, “In the interest of public service, Dr Ravi Kota, IAS (RR-1993), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and Finance Department (Addl. charge) is relieved from the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department. He will continue to hold the charge of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department after assuming the Office of the Chief Secretary, Assam on 31/03/2024.”

Kota is the first doctorate holder to take charge as Chief Secretary of Assam. He will also hold the additional responsibilities of CS, Industries, Commerce, Public Sector Enterprises, and Additional Special Secretary of Finance.

Born on April 12, 1966, Kota did his PhD in Agriculture at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and received a gold medal. During his 30-year career, he worked in various positions in the Central and State governments. He worked as the Head of the Economic Section of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and focused extensively on India-US relations and climate partnership.

Kota played a key role in the design of public finance and macroeconomic policies. During his tenure as Joint Secretary of the 15th Economic Council, he provided the Commission with in-depth information about the economic issues faced by the States and Union Territories.