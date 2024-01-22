Telangana CID busts gang issuing fake passports to foreign nationals

Hyderabad: In a sensational revelation, the Telangana Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has claimed to have busted a gang involved in issuing fake passports to foreign nationals and criminals with the accused said to have lured the special branch personnel into issuing the fake passports, sources said. The CID has ordered an internal inquiry into the case and has warned of strict action against the personnel who colluded with the passport agents in the forgery.

Sources said that the gang was busted following intelligence inputs about fake passports being issued to foreign nationals. Following the inputs, raids were launched at multiple places including Telangana capital Hyderabad besides Jagtial, Korutla, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. An official said that during the raids, at least 12 accused were arrested including the kingpin Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari (50), who hails from Hyderabad.

Sources said that preliminary CID investigation has revealed that 92 foreigners have gone abroad with fake passports in different districts after being issued passports by the gang on the basis of forged documents. This number is likely to increase. Sources said that 3,800 people apply for passports in Telangana daily on an average. As per the procedure, the applicants' credentials are verified by the respective police stations.

The staff of the special branch there should personally meet the applicants, inquire around and confirm that all the details mentioned in the application are correct, and send a report accordingly to the higher authorities. The unearthing of the gang involved in the issuance of fake passports in alleged connivance of the special branch has sent the CID department in a tizzy.

Sources said that the CID has registered a case under relevant section of law and ordered an inquiry into the alleged role of the special branch.