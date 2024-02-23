Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Passes Away in Car Accident; CM Revanth Extends Condolences

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nanditha passed away in a horrific car accident at Patancheru ORR area on Friday morning. Along with Lasya, her personal assistant Akash and the driver sustained serious injuries after the vehicle lost control and rammed into a road divider, police confirmed.

According to sources, the deceased MLA narrowly escaped death 10 days ago while returning from a BRS public meeting in Nalgonda. The accident took place as the car she was traveling in was hit by an auto at Cherlapalli near Narkatpally.

However, the 37-year-old MLA lost her life in the recently happened road accident on Patancheru ORR. Following this, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared condolences via his X handle.

It read, "The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace."

In the meantime, Senior BRS leader and working president of the party, KT Rama Rao, took to X handle to express his heartfelt condolences.

Lasya was the daughter of the late leader Sayanna, who died on February 19 last year due to health problems. In the recently held assembly elections, Lasya contested from the Secunderabad Cantonment and bagged the highest number of votes.