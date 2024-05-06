Teachers Won't Be Able to Use Cell Phones in School, Action to Be Taken if They Go to Worship

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Teachers will no longer be able to use mobile phones during duty hours in school. Not only this, if a teacher leaves the school premises without informing their higher authorities in the name of worship or to offer Namaz during school hours, then action up to suspension and dismissal can be taken, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has said.

Madan Dilawar has taken a strict stance on the complaints of teachers using cell phones during duty hours and leaving the premises. He said that schools are trying to follow all the orders, instructions and rules already made in this regard.

"Everyone is trying to improve the environment in the school so that no teacher leaves the school during school hours in the name of worship or to offer Namaz. If he or she has to go, he or she should take a leave. It will be recorded in the register that the teacher has taken a leave. Otherwise, if any teacher leaves the school without notice, action will be taken against him or her. The teacher can either be suspended or dismissed," Dilawar told ETV Bharat.

While calling mobile a disease, he said that many teachers in the school keep observing the 'share market' or social media on their cell phones. "In such a situation, it has been directed that no teacher will now carry a mobile phone inside the school. Even if the teacher carries the cell phone by mistake, he or she will submit it to the principal. Only the school principal is allowed to carry a cell phone in the school," added the Rajasthan Education Minister.

Apart from this, the Education Minister said encroachments on playgrounds in government schools will be removed. "Work has been started on this and efforts are also being made to bring quality in education by resolving all issues," Dilawar added.