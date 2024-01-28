Tamil Nadu: 6 dead After Truck Collides With Car

Chennai: As many as six people were killed in a horrifying accident involving a truck and a car as they collided head-on near Puliangudi in Tenkasi district on Sunday. The truck reportedly was loaded with cement bags.

Five residents from the Puliyangudi area died on the spot, and one expired while being taken to the hospital. Chokkampatti police after registering a case, are investigating the fatal fate.

Tenkasi District Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar after being apporised rushed to the accident spot.

The five deceased were identified as Karthik, Muthuselvan, Vel Manoj, Subramani, Manokaran and Bothiraj all hailing from Bhagavathy Amman Temple Street area of Puliangudi, Tenkasi district. They had gone to attend the Balasubramanya Swamy Temple Festival at Puliangudi on January 27.

After that, they went to the Courtallam waterfalls. As per police information, fatality struck while they were on their way back to home town. They were returning by car from Courtallam to Puliangudi on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the driver fell asleep between Punnaiyapuram and Singilipatti near Puliangudi. That caused the collision with the truck. It is said that the car got stuck under the lorry and was thrown for a few feet.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for postmortem.