STF Interrogates Arrested Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami in Kolkata

Kolkata: The members of sleeper cells are educated and hold regular meetings with Maoist leaders using advanced technology. This has been revealed after questioning Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of police from Jharkhand-Purulia border.

After taking the Maoist leader into custody, he is being interrogated in police headquarters in Lal Bazar. An official of the Kolkata Police's STF said, "The issue is very sensitive and so all information should not be revealed now."

After questioning Sabyasachi, the investigators found out that the members of the sleeper cells are scattered in different parts of the state and Kolkata. Earlier, there was a disagreement between the younger and senior members which was resolved through a high-level meeting conducted by the Maoist leaders, investigators said adding that the sleeper cell members attended meetings through advanced technology.

However, Kolkata Police did not elaborate about the communication between Maoists and sleeper cell members through technology. According to the STF sources, Sabyasachi is being interrogated continuously and would use the important disclosed by him in bringing Maoist activities under control.

According to the STF sources, Sabyasachi was working to build a new Maoist action squad in Maoist-infested Junglemahal. He had free access in areas beyond the jungles of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and Birbhum. He was working hard to reactivate the Maoists in the state and was thus including youths in his group.

He kept regular contact with the new members of sleeper cells. According to police sources, Sabyasachi has been accused of involvement in several incidents in Assam in 2022 after which, a reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced on his head.