Snow Prediction in Kashmir: School Winter Vacations Extended by Two Days

Srinagar (J&K): In light of an upcoming weather phenomenon, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to extend the winter vacation for school children in the region by two days. The decision, announced on Thursday afternoon, comes in response to a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall that may disrupt both surface and air transport.

The Meteorological Department has forewarned of light to moderate snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on March 1, with a more severe forecast of moderate to very heavy rains and snowfall expected throughout the entire region. This weather alert prompted the Directorate of School Education Kashmir to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

All schools were initially scheduled to resume routine class work on March 1, following a winter vacation that spanned over three months, from November 28 to February 29, in a phased manner for primary to higher secondary class students. While teaching staff had already resumed their duties from February 21, the reopening of schools for routine class work will now be delayed by two days.

Director of School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, explained the decision, stating, "Given the weather forecast of heavy rains and snowfall, we decided to delay the reopening of schools for routine class work for two days." This decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff during potentially challenging weather conditions.

As per the directive issued by the DSEK, the rescheduled date for the commencement of class work in all government and private recognized schools will now be March 4, 2024.