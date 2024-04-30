Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai among 9 in fray in Mumbai; file nominations

Mumbai (Maharashtra): With the nomination process for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections underway, a total of nine candidates, including Shiv Sena's (UBT) leaders, Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, filed their nominations in Mumbai on Monday. Arvind Sawant is contesting from Mumbai South, while Anil Desai is from Mumbai South Central.

Sawant also submitted information about his wealth to the Election Commission through an affidavit along with his nomination form. The affidavit also mentioned information about the assets in the name of Arvind Sawant's wife, Anuya Arvind Sawant.

According to the affidavit, Arvind Sawant himself currently has Rs 1,35,000 in cash, while his wife has Rs 60,000. Arvind Sawant have 251.070 grams of gold and 3000 grams of silver which cost Rs 19 lakhs 48 thousand, and 152 rupees, the affidavit revealed.

Arvind Sawant's wife has 509.10 grams of gold and 8000 grams of silver, which total price is Rs 41,32,262. Arvind Sawant himself has a total of Rs 2 crore 13 lakh 91 thousand 322. In the name of wife, the amount is 2 crore 26 lakh 65 thousand 869 rupees.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who is also contesting from Mumbai South Central, filed his nomination on Monday. Apart from these leaders, independent candidates also filed their nominations. From Mumbai south, two independent candidates, including Dr. Mayuri Santosh Shinde and Sabiha Bano, filed their nominations on Monday.

While voting for the six seats in Mumbai is scheduled for May 20, the last day for filing nominations is May 3. Mumbai has a total of six constituencies, which are divided into two different colleges- city and suburban.

While two constituencies--Mumbai south and Mumbai south Central--fall under the city division, four constituencies--Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West and Mumbai North fall under the jurisdiction of suburban collectorate. Mumbai city has a total number of 24.59 lakh voters, while in the suburbs, a total of 74 lakh voters have registered this year.