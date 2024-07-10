Bus-Milk Tanker Collision Leaves 18 dead, 30 hurt On Lucknow-Agra Expressway In Unnao; PMO Announces Ex-Gratia Of 2 Lakh For Next Of Kin

Unnao: At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, early on Wednesday.

The bus was travelling from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi. It hit the milk tanker from behind near Garha village, according to official sources. The impact of the collision was so huge that the bus was almost pulverised and people were flung out of the vehicle. Police and other emergency personnel rushed to the site to extricate victims and transport the injured to hospitals.

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi. (ETV Bharat/ANI Videos)

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh took cognisance of the deadly accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Reacting on the fatal accident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "18 people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert. The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and see all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each deceased while Rs 50,00 will be given to the injured. "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000", said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed his condolences over the tragic accident. "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is busy treating the injured. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident on their irreparable loss. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow," posted Singh on X.