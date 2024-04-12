18 Injured as DTC Bus Hits Signage Pole in West Delhi

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 7:37 AM IST

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus hit a pole on the side of a road in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden leaving at least 18 people injured. Police said that the bus was going from Sarai Kale Khan to Nangloi when the incident took place. An FIR under applicable sections of the law has been registered.

New Delhi: At least 18 people, including the driver and the conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, were injured after it hit a signage pole on the divider in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi on Thursday, police said. Three of them received critical injuries, they said.

They said they received a call around 11.40 am when the bus, which runs between Sarai Kale Khan and Nangloi, rammed into the pole installed on the divider in the ring road. The injured were rescued by a team of police and fire department, and locals who rushed them to hospitals, a senior police officer said.

Out of the 18 injured people, 15 have been admitted to the ESIC Hospital at Basai Darapur and three in the DDU Hospital, he said. Deputy Commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said an FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. A crime investigation team was called on the spot for inspection, he added.

"The reason for the accident will be established based on the report of the crime team and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle," he said.

