Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: A day after being released from Tihar jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here, saying he prayed for good sense to prevail over the BJP-led Central government. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The way chief ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand were sent to jail, is the beginning of "dictatorship" in the country, he said at Rajghat. "They are preparing to send other chief ministers to jail. It is very dangerous for democracy and Constitution in the country and we need to fight against it," he told reporters. Mahatma Gandhi fought against the British rulers because there was no freedom to speak and live at that time, he said, claiming that the same situation has arisen now after 77 years of Independence.

"I came here for paying tribute and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. I prayed for good sense to prevail over this government so that it stops toying with freedom of the people, democracy and Constitution in the country," said the Rajya Sabha MP. Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday after which he was released from Tihar jail where he was lodged for nearly six months.

"By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came with my wife here to pay obeisance to Hanuman ji. I have prayed for other AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ji to come out of jail soon," he said, after visiting Hanuman temple earlier in the day. Soon after his release from Tihar jail on Wednesday night, Singh had met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

On Thursday, he will also meet the families of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain presently behind the bars. "The enthusiasm among AAP workers last night showed that in the current situation, when all limits of injustice and atrocity have been crossed and a dictatorial government has put behind bars a chief minister elected by the two crore residents of Delhi -- all AAP ministers, legislators, and leaders are standing with their leader Arvind Kejriwal ji," Singh said before leaving his residence to the Hanuman temple.