author img

Schools Reopen in Kashmir after Over Three Months of Winter Vacation

Clad in colorful uniforms, schoolchildren were seen thronging their respective schools to reunite with their friends and teachers as schools reopened in Kashmir after over three months of winter vacation, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After over three months of winter vacation, schools in Kashmir valley reopened for teaching activities from Monday, March 4.

The schools were supposed to open on March 1, however, keeping in view the recent heavy rains and snowfall, the School Education Department extended the winter vacation by another two days.

Since Monday morning, children dressed in colorful school uniforms were seen marching towards their respective schools across the valley including Srinagar city. A large number of male and female students were seen waiting for school buses to head to their schools and reunite with their classmates.

A different and pleasant atmosphere was seen when the students visited the schools where the teachers were seen welcoming the students warmly. The children were seen hugging their classmates and friends. On the occasion, the students expressing their happiness said that they are delighted to reunite with their friends and teachers after months of winter break.

Students said that after a long time, they will get to see their teachers and also meet new friends which they were eagerly waiting for. With the influx of school students, the splendor of the markets has also returned.

The School Education Department has put all the preparations before the schools reopened so that the students could resume their classes without any hassles.

It is noteworthy that after the implementation of the uniform academic calendar, the students of Jammu and Kashmir will appear in the year-end exams in April session, for the second year.

