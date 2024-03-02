Jammu and Kashmir SCERT Reschedules Class 8 Exams Amid Inclement Weather

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In response to a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting severe weather conditions in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has announced the rescheduling of the annual examinations for 8th standard students.

The new examination dates were announced by the JKSCERT on Saturday March 2. According to the revised timetable, the exams in soft zones will now commence on March 13, extending through to April 2. Likewise, the exams in hard zones for 8th standard students will be conducted from March 26 to April 10.

The decision to reschedule the exams comes in light of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir's (DSEK) recent extension of the winter vacation for school children in the region by two days. The DSEK made this announcement on February 29, taking into consideration a weather advisory indicating the possibility of heavy snowfall that could disrupt both surface and air transport in the region.

Initially scheduled to begin on March 5, the 8th standard annual examinations were postponed due to the prevailing weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on March 1.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir, in response to the weather alert, decided to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. The extension of the winter vacation and the subsequent rescheduling of the 8th standard exams by the JKSCERT are part of these precautionary measures to minimize potential disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.