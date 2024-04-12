Delhi Man killed after Bus Carrying School Children Hits Scooty, 5 others Injured

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

A man was killed and five others including three students were injured after a bus ferrying children to school rammed into his scooter and an auto-rickshaw on Friday morning. A case has been registered and the family members of the deceased have been informed.

New Delhi: A bus ferrying children to school rammed into a scooty and an auto rickshaw here on Friday morning, leaving a man dead and five others, including three school children, injured. Police said the accident took place near ITO at 7:30 am when the bus carrying 42 school children was on its way to a school in central Delhi.

The bus driver Shiv Kumar failed to apply brakes on time at the ITO red light following which his vehicle rammed into the scooty and the auto rickshaw, a police officer said. The scooty rider identified as Abhishek Jain, a resident of Brahmpuri, auto driver Mahesh Kumar and the bus driver were injured in the collision, the officer said.

Three school children aged between 11 and 15 years also received minor injuries. The staff from the IP Estate police station rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors declared Jain brought dead. Jain was going to AIIMS when he met with the accident, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the LNJP hospital.

An officer said a case under appropriate sections has been registered at the IP Estate police station and the family members of the deceased and injured have been informed.

