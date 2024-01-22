Sarva Adivasi Samaj calls for a bandh in Bastar on Jan 23

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): The Sarv Adivasi Samaj called for a Bastar bandh on January 23 in protest against the killing of a six-month-old child in an alleged indiscriminate firing by the police in Bijapur and tree felling in Hasdeo forest. The Core Committee of Sarv Adivasi Samaj, Bastar division, stated that they condemn the killing of six-month-old Mangli in the alleged cross-firing between the Maoists and the forces in Bijapur recently.

Division has called for a bandh in the Bastar division on Tuesday demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident."

There is also opposition to the felling of trees in the Hasdev forest: Divisional President of Sarva Adivasi Samaj Prakash Thakur says that forests are being indiscriminately cut in Hasdev. Hence, tribals of Chhattisgarh are angry as they depend on forest produce to eke out their livelihood.

Meanwhile, the Traders Association of the district also supported the bandh. Traders from Bhopalpatnam, Madded and Bijapur decided to keep their shops shut during the bandh. Earlier, the villagers took out a massive rally and submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.