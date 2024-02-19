Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav Attacks BJP Govt on UCC

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav Sunday criticised the government over the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, alleging that the ruling dispensation is doing this to divide votes and "divert attention from real issues".

Interacting with the media at a function in her constituency Mainpuri, she also hit out at the government, claiming that rubber bullets and pellet guns were being used on protesting farmers.

"As per the Constitution, India is a secular country. I believe that the current government is taking such steps to divide votes," Yadav replied to a query on the UCC. "You must have seen how our farmers are protesting and how weapons are being used on them... We have seen that mediapersons there are wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets, which is a good thing given that the situation is sensitive. But the farmers are not wearing any such thing to protect themselves," the SP leader said.

"So this ruthless government, to divert people's attention from real issues, is bringing issues like the UCC," she alleged. Yadav said that after revoking the farm laws, the government had promised jobs and financial assistance to the children of the farmers who lost their lives during the previous protest.

"But the government doesn't fulfil what it promises. The prime minister himself said before the Uttar Pradesh elections that he would resolve the issue of stray cattle in the state, but nothing is being done by the BJP government. It brings these issues before elections and forgets them once the elections are over," she said.

