Ruhulla vs Salman: Online Spat Erupts Over 'Cultural Values' Ahead of Srinagar Lok Sabha Polls

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: A digital spat between Salman Nizami, a leader of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, the National Conference (NC)'s candidate for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, has sparked online debates. The altercation arose on Thursday over a recent public event.

Nizami expressed his discontent on X, regarding an event where Kashmiri girls danced on stage and voiced support for Mehdi. Nizami denounced the event as a “breach of Kashmiri culture and Islamic principles”, suggesting that it would have been disapproved of by Aga Syed Mehdi, the late father of Aga Ruhulla Mehdi, had he been alive today.

In response, Aga Ruhulla Mehdi clarified that he neither sanctioned nor was informed about the event. He assured the public that organizers would face consequences for any misconduct, irrespective of their status or allegiance.

However, Mehdi used the opportunity to counter Nizami's remarks, emphasizing his respect for Aga Syed Mehdi while criticizing Nizami's alleged support for what Mehdi labeled as "fascist forces" encroaching on Kashmiri dignity and rights.

The Twitter spat between the two politicians has ignited broader discussions about cultural preservation and political situation in Kashmir.

In the meantime, the eagerly awaited Lok Sabha's Srinagar seat will be up for grabs on May 13, 2024. Over 17.4 lakh voters will determine the fate of more than two dozen candidates vying for the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

Among the 24 candidates in the fray for the Srinagar parliamentary elections are National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah, People's Democratic Party's Waheed ur Rehman Parra, Apni Party's Mohd Ashraf Mir, Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Amir Ahmad, and Gana Suraksha Party's Mohd Yousuf Bhat.

Additionally, JK National Panthers Party (Bhim) candidate Hakikat Singh, Rubina Akhter of the National Loktantrik Party, Younis Ahmad Mir of the Bharat Jodo Party, and 16 independent candidates are also in contention.