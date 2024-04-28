3-Yr-Old Girl Killed, 4 Injured After Car Falls into Ditch in Uttarakhand

3-Yr-Old Girl Killed, 4 Injured After Car Falls into Ditch in Uttarakhand

A Rohtak-based family, during a visit to Lansdowne, met with an accident as their car veered off road and fell into a ditch. Police said investigations have been launched into the incident.

Srinagar: A three-year-old girl was killed and four members of her family injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a roadside ditch in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, police said on Sunday.

The family hails from Haryana's Rohtak and had come to visit Lansdowne. They had checked-out from a resort in Dhura last night and were going towards Lansdowne when the accident occurred. The car lost control while turning near Bansighat crematorium, veered off the road and plunged into a 10-metre-deep ditch.

Inspector in-charge Mohammad Akram said tourists from Rohtak met with a road accident near Bansighat crematorium on their way to Lansdowne. "After getting information about the accident, a team from local police station reached the spot and an urgent rescue operation was launched. All the injured were taken to the Cantonment Hospital, from where they were referred to Kotdwar Hospital after first-aid.

Deceased, identified as Shanu (3), succumbed to her injuries on the spot and four of her family members were taken to the hospital, Akram said. The injured have been identified as Vinay (34), Mukesh (58), Shweta (32) and Khushboo (25).

The incident has left the family in shock. Police have initiated investigations. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Kotdwar Hospital, the official said.

