Rajasthan Man Accuses Wife of Demanding Divorce to Avail 'Divorce Quota' in UPSC Exam; She Hits Back

Jaipur: In an allegedly bizarre reason for separation of a couple reported from Rajasthan, a man has accused his wife of asking for divorce to avail the “divorce quota” in the Union Public Service Commission exam in capital Jaipur. The husband has registered a case at Kardhani police station in Jaipur even as the woman's family have refuted the allegations as no such quota like “divorce quota” exists in the UPSC.

The wife has also filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband in Pratapgarh.

According to Sub Inspector Ashish Kumar of Kardhani police station, the man hailing from Kalwad Road filed a report on May 11 against his wife, a resident of Pratapgarh. In the complaint, the man said that they were married a year ago as per the customs and traditions of Hindu religion. The complainant, a photographer by profession, alleged that his wife has sought divorce “to take advantage of the divorce quota in UPSC exam”.

The man said that they had a love marriage after meeting for the first time way back in 2013 in Pratapgarh. In the year 2016, the girl had come to Jaipur for studies while both of them got engaged in the year 2021. The complainant said that his wife got a government job in September 2022. He said that she married him in February 2023 in Pratapgarh on the condition that he will help her prepare for the UPSC exam.

The man alleged that after returning to Jaipur, his wife told him the very next day that after a year both of them will get divorced amicably, “because she will get the benefit of divorce quota in UPSC exam” after which she returned to her parents in Pratapgarh. The complainant said that when he visited his wife in Pratapgarh to celebrate the first marriage anniversary, she asked for divorce and threatened to implicate him in a false case if he refused. Police have registered a case on the report of the victim and started investigation.

The complainant's wife however had a different story to tell. She has accused the man of harassing her for dowry and luring her for marriage through emotional blackmail. She said that a case of dowry harassment was registered against her husband in Pratapgarh district.