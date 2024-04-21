Husband Throws Wife out of House; Gives Divorce When She Refuses Halala with His Brother

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking case has come to light from the Agra district. A man first threw his wife out of the house for his girlfriend. When the wife returned from her maternal home to her in-laws' house, the husband placed a strange condition, sources said.

The husband said, first do 'Halala' with my brother. When the wife did not agree to the condition, her husband reached her parents' home to divorce her, sources added.

According to police sources, following a complaint by the victim, the police Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against six people including her husband.

The matter took place in the jurisdiction Barber Mandi police station area. The girl, resident of Barber's Market, was married to a youth resident of New Khaspura inside the jurisdiction of the Shahganj police station area on October 19, 2020.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, when she reached her in-laws' house, she came to know that her husband was "having an affair with another woman."

Inspector Subhash Chandra, in-charge of Barber Mandi police station said when the wife protested, her husband started beating her. "When she complained about her husband to his mother and father, they also supported him. The victim gave a birth to a daughter in October 2022. After this, the husband started beating her regularly. Fed up with the harassment, she left the house and went to her house.

"When she returned to her in-laws' house after a few days, her husband set a condition for her to perform Halala with his brother. The women denied and following that the husband divorced her," added Chandra.

Chandra said that the police are probing the case.