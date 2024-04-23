Prof Naima Khatoon Becomes First Woman in AMU's History To Take Charge as VC From Husband

Aligarh: As the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Naima Khatoon became the first woman to hold the coveted post in over 100 years, she is the first in the history of AMU to succeed her husband at the post.

Prof Naima Khatoon took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of AMU after appointment by the the Ministry of Education (MoE) following approval from President Droupadi Murmu, who is a Visitor to the University.

Husband Hands Over Charge of VC to Wife: This is the first time in the history of the university, when a woman has been given the charge of the Vice-Chancellor by her husband, Acting AMU VC Prof Gulrez.

From AMU Student to Teacher and Now Vice Chancellor: Prof Naima Khatoon had passed the high school examination from Orissa Board in the year 1977. She did her intermediate from Aligarh Muslim University. It was from here that she did her graduation, post graduation, MPhil and PhD degrees. She was appointed lecturer in the Psychology Department of Aligarh Muslim University in 1988. She became Associate Professor in 1998 and Professor in July 2006. Prof Naima became the Principal of Women's College in July 2014.

Lectures Abroad: Apart from teaching in various capacities within AMU, Prof Naima has taught for one year at the National University of Rwanda in Africa. Besides, she has been a visiting teacher at various universities like USA, Romania, Bangkok, Istanbul etc. She has written and edited six books during her academic career. Prof Naima Khatoon was elected twice to the Women's College Student Union. She was honored with Papa Mian Best Student Award for her excellent performance.

Significantly, the Aligarh Muslim University has had no woman vice chancellor in its century-old history so far. In 1920, Begum Sultan Jahan was appointed as the AMU chancellor and continues to be the only woman to have held the post.