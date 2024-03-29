'Privacy violation': BJP's Rekha Patra Moves NCW against TMC's 'Khela Hobe Fame' Debangshu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

BJP's Rekha Patra lodges Complaint against 'Khela Hobe Fame' Debangshu Bhattacharyya

TMC nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya received a complaint from the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat constituency, Rekha Patra for "violating her right to privacy, outraging her modesty, and breaching provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection (Prevention of Atrocities) Act".

Kolkata: BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, whose 'fight for justice' for the women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali earned her Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against TMC nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya for alleged violation of her privacy.

She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party's social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

"Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya's Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client's right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public," Patra's lawyer said in the letter.

The BJP candidate, through her counsel, urged the commissions to take immediate action against the TMC leader for "violating her right to privacy, outraging her modesty, and breaching provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection (Prevention of Atrocities) Act".(With agency inputs)

Read More

  1. TMC criticises Home Ministry for seeking report from West Bengal over attacks on ED teams
  2. KMC polls: People voted in festive mood says Mamata Banerjee amid foul play cry of Opposition

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.