Praja Bhavan Car Crash: Ex-BRS MLA's Son Arrested in Hyderabad; Sent to Judicial Remand by Court

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Shakeel's son Raheel Amir alias Sahil, who was absconding in the accident at Praja Bhavan in December last year, was arrested by the police on Monday April 8, sources said.

An official said that Raheel Amir was arrested this morning soon after landing at the Hyderabad airport from Dubai where he had fled after the car crash. Later, the police produced Raheel Amir in the Nampally court, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. The police have lodged him to Chanchalguda Jail where he will remain in remand till 22nd of this month.

Significantly, Raheel Amir is accused of misleading the police after the car crash into a police barricade near the Chief Minister's camp office at Praja Bhavan. According to investigators in the case, fearing repercussions after the crash, Raheel Amir orchestrated a cover-up by naming one Abdul Asif, a driver from Maharashtra, to take the blame for the accident by impersonating as the driver of the car.

However, investigation by the police revealed that it was Raheel Amir behind the wheel at the time of the accident and not Asif.

Following the sensational revelation, B Durga Rao, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Panjagutta Police Station was suspended on December 26 for trying to shield the ex-BRS MLA's son.

Besides the SHO, Maharashtra resident Abdul Asif was arrested for impersonating main accused Raheel Amir.

Police said that Raheel Amir was drunk when he crashed his BMW car into the police barricade outside the Praja Bhavan leading to a substantial damage to the government property.

In January this year, the Bureau of Immigration and Hyderabad police had issued a lookout notice (LOC) against Raheel Amir's father and former BRS legislator, Shakeel for masterminding the conspiracy to harbour his son Raheel Amir in by hoodwinking the police.

Accused Raheel Amir recently filed a petition in the High Court against the lookout notices issued by the police. The High Court suspended the lookout notice on him and ordered him to surrender before the police before April 19.