Police Constitute Team to Probe Woman's Complaint Against Guv; To Speak to Witnesses

Kolkata Police have constituted an inquiry team to probe a woman employee's allegation of sexual molestation by Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior officer said on Saturday.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have constituted an inquiry team to probe a woman employee's allegation of sexual molestation by Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior officer said on Saturday. The team as part of its investigation will speak to witnesses over the next few days and has requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, the officer said.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office. "We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available," the officer said.

When asked how the police could initiate a probe despite Constitutional immunity to the Governor, another senior police officer said that it's a regular practice to start an investigation after getting any complaint, especially from a woman. "We have to investigate any complaint lodged by anybody. This is a regular practice and we are just following that. And if needed we may visit the spot (Raj Bhavan)," he told PTI.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging sexual molestation by the West Bengal Governor in the Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan has already issued a statement saying that Bose has ordered a ban on the entry of cops to the Raj Bhavan "in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election".

