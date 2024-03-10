PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway in Haryana Tomorrow, Traffic Restrictions Issued

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway and lay foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects worth about one lakh crore during his visit to Gurugram on March 11.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Gurugram at around 12 pm. He will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway, which has been built on NH-48 for improving traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram. The construction of 19 km-long stretch of the eight-lane expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4100 crore. One part of the expressway is 10.2 km from Delhi to Haryana border and the other is about 8.7 km from Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) to Khirki Daula. The expressway will provide direct connectivity from IGI Airport Delhi to Gurugram Bypass.

This apart, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a host of projects including the 9.6 km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-2 from Nangloi-Najafgarh to Sector 24 Dwarka section and Lucknow Ring Road that has been developed at a cost of Rs 4600 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Among other projects are Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section on NH 16 in Andhra Pradesh developed at a cost of Rs. 2950 crore, Kiratpur to Nerchowk on NH 21 in Himachal Pradesh worth Rs 3400 crore, a project in Karnataka worth Rs. 2750 crore as well as 42 projects across the country worth Rs 20,500 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore under the National Highway Project in various states, including the Bengaluru-Cuddapah-Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 14000 crore, Belgaum Hungund Raichur section on NH 748A in Karnataka worth Rs 8000 crore and Shamli Ambala Highway in Haryana worth Rs 4900 crore. Along with this, he will lay the foundation stone for Amritsar Bathinda Corridor in Punjab that will be built at a cost of Rs 3800 crore. Overall, he will lay the foundation stone for 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore in different states of the country.

Meanwhile Gurugram Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state. DCP Virendra Vij of Gurugram Traffic Police said, "A huge gathering is expected during the rally at Antriksh Chowk on March 11. In such a situation, people have been asked to go avoid Antriksh Chowk unless absolutely necessary and opt for alternative routes to reach IMT Manesar. The PM's convoy will be stopped at various places and huge crowds are expected on these intersections. Entry of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway has been prohibited till late evening and these vehicle have to reach their destinations through KMP."

Vehicles coming for the rally from Rewari, Narnaul and Dharuhera will go towards Antriksh Chowk rally venue via Rampura Chowk and Vatika Chowk via KMP. Vehicles coming to the rally from Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna will reach via Clover Leaf and vehicles coming to the rally from Pataudi will ply from Sati Chowk.