'Pictures of Hindu gods, goddesses found on the walls': Advocate Hari Shankar Jain on ASI survey

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): According to the survey report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses are found on the walls of the Gyanvapi mosque, advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said. He also claimed that the western wall of the 17th-century Gyanvapi mosque is 5000 years old and it belongs to a Hindu temple.

Inscriptions are in different languages, including Kannad and Telugu, he said. The ASI has also said that the 'Shilalekh' (inscription) installed by Mughal Emperor Auranjeb has been found, which clearly states that a temple was razed down to construct the current structure. The Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey also says that a lot is underneath the sealed area, he added.

Lakshmi Devi, a petitioner from the Hindu side, requested a survey of the other parts of the existing structure as well. Several pieces of evidence have been found that there was a temple here before. We are very happy. We will request the survey of the other parts too, she said.

The ASI had submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed envelope last month.