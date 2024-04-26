Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Cast Vote, Appeals to Vote for 'Decisive Government'

Kota (Rajasthan): Lok Sabha Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Rajasthan’s Kota, Om Birla cast his vote in a school in the Shakti Nagar area on Friday during the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After casting his vote, Birla appealed to everyone to vote for a "decisive government". Speaking to reporters, Birla said, “I want to appeal to everyone from the Kota-Bundi constituency to vote for a strong leader and a decisive government. I want to ask them for their blessings as a son and as a brother. I want to appeal to my voters to come out and vote in large numbers."

Congress has fielded Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla in Kota. Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase. Polling on the remaining 13 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan is underway after a high-voltage electioneering in the state.

Among the 152 candidates in the fray in this phase are two Union ministers, the BJP state president and a former Assembly Speaker. The sons of two former chief ministers are also contesting in this phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Polling is underway at 28,758 booths from 7 AM. Around 2.80 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase. This is the final phase of elections for Rajasthan where polling on 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19.

