ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Restricts Use of Drone during PM's Visit to State

author img

By PTI

Published : May 8, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Odisha Restricts Use of Drone during PM's Visit to State
Prime Minister Narendra Modi During An Event Of 'PM SVANidhi Scheme At JLN Stadium in Delhi(IANS Photo)

The Odisha government has restricted drone use during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, requesting district collectors to declare venues as 'no drone zone' and 'no flying zone'. The Director Intelligence of Odisha Police has written a letter to the Director of Information and Public Relations, urging them to display proper signage and prohibit flying drones near the VVIP.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has restricted the use of drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha and asked concerned district collectors to declare the venues as 'no drone zone' and 'no flying zone'.

The Director Intelligence of Odisha Police has written a letter to the Director of Information and Public Relations to disseminate the information to media organisations.

During the visit of the PM to Odisha on May 6, security personnel had observed that some media persons used drones to take visuals of Modi during public meetings, rallies, and roadshows inviting threat to the VVIP.

The director of intelligence has asked the collectors concerned to declare all places of function to be visited by the prime minister as 'no drone zone/no flying zone' with proper display and signage at all the venues as a security measure.

"Flying drones by media personnel, organisers, and event management teams should be strictly prohibited near the vicinity of the VVIP," said the order. The DCP of Bhubaneswar, SPs of Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir to restrict the flying of drones near the vicinity of the prime minister's upcoming visit to the state and to take action against the defaulters.

Modi is scheduled to make a two-day visit to the state again on May 10. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10. He is also likely to address public meetings at Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir on the next day.

Read More

  1. BJD Govt Will Expire on June 4: PM Modi in Odisha
  2. Amit Shah Urges Odisha BJP Leaders to Ensure Party's Victory in LS and Assembly Polls

TAGGED:

PM MODIODISHA VISITDRONE USE RESTRICTEDPM MODI ODISHA VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.