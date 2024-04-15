Nothing Wrong With Religious Polarization, Says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hojai (Assam): As the campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 intensifies, senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister has said that there was “nothing wrong with religious polarization”.

"I always do religious polarization. What is new? There is nothing wrong with that. Because what is my religious polarization - there will be no insult to Hindus. If it is called polarization, then I will polarize. Is it religious polarization to raise a voice for the rights of Hindus?" Sarma said while campaigning for the BJP leader in Kaki under Lumding assembly constituency on Sunday April 14.

The chief minister took part in an election campaign rally in Kaki in the afternoon on Sunday. He took to the stage and danced to the tune of BJP election theme songs and apprised the people present about the BJP's schemes in his speech. He also appealed to the people to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time by voting in large numbers for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Impressed by the presence of the public at Kaki's election campaign rally on the first day of Bohag (the first month of Assamese calendar) on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the people are “participating in the festival of democracy apart from taking part in the Bihu festival”.

At the election campaign rally, the Chief Minister also attacked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi saying, "We have no objection to Gaurav Gogoi going to offer namaz. The point is why does he not go to the Ram temple? Congress's politics is to insult Hindus. "

In parallel, taking a dig at the Raijor Dal and political adversary MLA Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister asked whether “anyone has seen Akhil Gogoi go to the Kamakhya temple someday”.