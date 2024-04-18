Nomination for 4th Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Begins in Bihar

Patna: The nomination process for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 for five seats in Bihar began on Thursday April 18. The seats where candidates will be able to file nomination include Munger, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur and Samastipur (reserved) seats. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 29 April.

Voting for Five Seats on May 13: The nomination process on these five seats will continue till April 25 and scrutiny of papers will take place on April 26. Candidates can withdraw their nomination till 29th April. Voting on these seats will be held on May 13.

NDA Strongholds: In a psychological advantage for the ruling NDA in Bihar, the BJP led alliance had won all the five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. JDU's Lalan Singh had won in Munger, BJP's Giriraj Singh had won in Begusarai, Gopal Ji Thakur had won in Darbhanga, BJP's Nityanand Rai had won in Ujiarpur and LJP's Prince Raj had won the Samastipur (reserved) seat.

NDA vs Grand Alliance Contest: Anita Devi, wife of strongman Ashok Mahato, is contesting from RJD against Lalan Singh in Munger. CPI's Avadhesh Rai is facing Giriraj Singh in Begusarai. In Darbhanga, RJD's Lalit Yadav is facing Gopal Ji Thakur, while in Ujiarpur, RJD's Alok Mehta is again facing Nityanand Rai. In Samastipur, Congress has not yet announced its candidate against LJPR's Shambhavi Chaudhary.

Voting will be held on 7th May in 5 seats Araria, Supaul, Madhepura, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur. Scrutiny of nomination papers on these seats will be done till April 20, while names can be withdrawn till April 22.