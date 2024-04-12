Nomination Process for third phase of Lok Sabha Election Begins

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

The Election Commission of India will begin the nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday. The third phase will cover over 94 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and UTs.

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will cover states and union territories which include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

New Delhi: The nomination process for third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be conducted on May 7 in 94 constituencies across 12 states began on Friday. The process began soon after a notification was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu. April 19 is the last date for the filing of papers.

At the same time, another notification was issued for the 'adjourned' poll in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh, the EC said. The election in the Betul Lok Sabha seat was 'adjourned' following the death of the BSP's candidate. In case a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, the election is postponed to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate.

Voting in the Betul constituency was earlier fixed in the second phase on April 26. The states and union territories included in the third phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Voting for the seven-phase polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha begins on April 19 and concludes on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

