'Volte-Face' Updates: Nitish to Meet Governor; JDU MLAs Reach His Residence

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, as per sources. There is a high possibility that he may go to Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation today.

Meanwhile, as per reports JDU MLAs have started arriving at his residence on Sunday for a crucial meeting.

Supported by BJP, he may also stake claim to form the government on Sunday. According to JDU sources, Nitish Kumar will once again take oath as CM with the support of BJP on Sunday itself.

A source adds, "He will take oath as Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan today evening. There is talk that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, LJPR President Chirag Paswan and chiefs of other NDA allies can attend the swearing-in ceremony."

It is so far speculated that Nitish has the support of 128 MLAs. The saffron party will officially declare its support for Nitish soon.

Nitish, as per sources Kumar will hand over letters of support to the Governor from a total of 128 MLAs, including 45 from JDU, 78 from BJP, 4 from Hindustani Awam Morcha and one independent MLA.

There are reports that Nitish will fire all the ministers from Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with which he was in collaboration in the Mahagathbandhan along with the Congress.

Sources add that BJP and Janata Dal (United) have struck a deal vis-a-vis seat-sharing with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.