Bihar Face-Off: Amit Shah, Nadda to visit Patna tomorrow for Nitish 'swearing-in'

Patna (Bihar) : Politics of Bihar is changing every moment at a lightning speed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Continuous meetings are going among all parties on the speculation about CM Nitish Kumar switching allegiance from INDIA bloc to NDA. Amidst this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda will come to Bihar on Sunday. For this, Amit Shah has reportedly cancelled his scheduled visit to West Bengal.

Coincidentally, there are reports saying that CM Nitish Kumar will put in his resignation tomorrow morning and that the JDU chief will take the oath of office and secrecy with his new NDA cabinet by tomorrow evening. In such a situation, the expected visit of Amit Shah and Nadda lent greater credence to the speculation about Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow itself. However, all this has not been officially confirmed yet.

RJD has held a meeting of its legislature party. It is reported that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has praised CM Nitish Kumar a lot in front of his party MLAs. Yet, the JDU did not go back on its stance. Congress leaders said that their national president Mallikarjun Kharge tried to speak to Nitish over but the latter was stated to be busy.

Meanwhile, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar made an indirect attack on the RJD leader, saying that there should be no alliance with someone who takes land in exchange for job. There is also an update that in view of all these political crises, Congress has sent former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Patna to address the deepening political crisis.

JDU Legislative Party meeting will be held tomorrow around 10:00 am. Immediately after that there will be a meeting of the NDA legislature party. The NDA legislature party meeting means that JDU and BJP MLAs will meet at the Chief Minister's residence and after that a memorandum of understanding will be prepared.

Then, CM Nitish Kumar will go to Raj Bhavan after 10:30 am and hand over his resignation letter. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar will also submit his letter to the Governor, staking claim to form the NDA government.

Tejashwi praised Nitish: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's efforts to defuse the crisis have not yielded any positive results. He had even called Nitish his guardian. On the other hand, a round of meetings is going on in BJP also. All the senior leaders of the saffron party are sitting together and brainstorming how to address the changing political scenario in Bihar.