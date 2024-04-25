A Day before Second phase of LS polls, Bike-Borne Men kill Nitish Kumar's Party Leader in Patna

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 25, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

Saurabh Kumar was shot dead in Patna when he was returning from a wedding celebration along with his friends. Another Munmun Kumar was injured in this firing and is admitted in critical condition.

Saurabh Kumar was shot dead in Patna when he was returning from a wedding celebration along with his friends. His friend, Munmun Kumar was injured in this firing and was admitted in critical condition to a hospital.

Patna (Bihar): Saurabh Kumar, a young Janata Dal United leader was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday night. According to official sources, another person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries in the firing.

Police sources said that Saurabh Kumar, accompanied by his friends was coming back from a wedding celebration when four attackers riding a motorcycle fired shots at Kumar.

Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Punpun said, "Punpun's JDU leader and former Sakraicha Panchayat head candidate Saurav Kumar was shot dead by criminals in Badhiyakol on Wednesday night. Saurabh was shot five times by unidentified men while his friend Munmun was hit thrice."

Singh further said, "They were rushed to the hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors, while Munmun was admitted in critical condition. We are analysing the CCTV footage and collecting evidence. A probe is currently underway to nab the accused involved."

Read More

  1. Delhi: Main Accused Who Shot Dead Cab Driver near Red Fort Held after Encounter
  2. 3 Gangsters Who Shot Dead Youth in Amritsar, Arrested

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.