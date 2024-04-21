3 Gangsters Who Shot Dead Youth in Amritsar, Arrested

Jalandhar: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three operatives of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in connection with the murder of a youth outside a police station in Amritsar. Three illegal weapons were recovered from the trio, police said.

The CIA staff team of Jalandhar City Police will produce the three in court and take them on remand for questioning. The acused are wanted in several cases, police said.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that they had shot dead a youth named Rajdeep in front of Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. Investigations revealed that the recovered weapons were given to them for attacking their rival gang members. Also, the accused were planning to commit a major incident in Punjab, police said.

Taking to his X handle, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests 3 operatives of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang. 2 operatives arrested were Wanted in "Rajdeep murder case" of #Amritsar. 3 illegal weapons seized, they procured weapons to eliminate rival gang members @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime and maintain peace & harmony in the state."

Police said that after interrogating the accused, their other associates will be arrested. Probe is on to ascertain from where the weapons were procured.

On the night of March 24, a young man was shot dead by unknown miscreants outside the Hakima Gate police station in Amritsar. Rajdeep and his two friends were travelling in a car near the police station, when two bike-borne miscreants attacked him. Rajdeep tried to escape into the police station but was shot while the miscreants fled. He later succumbed to his injuries.